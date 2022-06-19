Fabrizio Romano warns club they “need to be fast” to beat Arsenal to transfer of Premier League star

Fabrizio Romano has provided some fresh transfer news regarding Leeds United winger Raphinha, who is a target for both Arsenal and Barcelona.

The Brazil international has been a star performer at Elland Road and could be a fine addition for the likes of Arsenal and Barca, but it remains to be seen precisely where he will end up.

According to Romano, Barcelona could probably do with getting their act together, as Arsenal are also in the race for Raphinha’s signature this summer, even though the €55million-rated player and his agent Deco have a personal agreement with the Catalan giants, and have done since February…

Raphinha could be ideal to replace the struggling Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal, while he’d also be useful at the Nou Camp as Ousmane Dembele nears the end of his contract.

From the player’s perspective, one imagines a move to Barcelona would surely be more tempting as Arsenal don’t have Champions League football on offer, though he might not be that picky after spending last season battling relegation with Leeds.

