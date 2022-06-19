Tottenham are reportedly now expected to complete a transfer deal for England Under-21 star Djed Spence.

The talented youngster really caught the eye on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough last season, and is now widely expected to move to the Premier League this summer.

Spence has been linked with Arsenal and others, but it now looks like Spurs are closing in on the 21-year-old.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has provided an update on Spence’s situation, saying: “I do believe Spurs will eventually get this signing done, unless there’s gonna be some kind of turnaround.

“Spurs haven’t been watching him just for five or six games, they’ve been watching him for some time.

“He’s one of many they’ve looked at because they need to up this quota, the homegrown, and they’ve seen enough for them to suggest that Conte could work with him and improve Tottenham’s wing-back area.”