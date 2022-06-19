Sky Sports reporter: Spurs now expected to complete deal for ‘unbelievable’ star

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are reportedly now expected to complete a transfer deal for England Under-21 star Djed Spence.

The talented youngster really caught the eye on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough last season, and is now widely expected to move to the Premier League this summer.

Spence has been linked with Arsenal and others, but it now looks like Spurs are closing in on the 21-year-old.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has provided an update on Spence’s situation, saying: “I do believe Spurs will eventually get this signing done, unless there’s gonna be some kind of turnaround.

More Stories / Latest News
Zinedine Zidane snubs PSG job ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s impending exit
Video: Liverpool confirm new signing + shirt number, player explains why he joined
Spurs favourites to sign left-footed Bundesliga centre-back

“Spurs haven’t been watching him just for five or six games, they’ve been watching him for some time.

“He’s one of many they’ve looked at because they need to up this quota, the homegrown, and they’ve seen enough for them to suggest that Conte could work with him and improve Tottenham’s wing-back area.”

More Stories Djed Spence

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. It is OK for Spurs to sign Deif Spence but need one more experience full back for Champion League Spence will.learn so well.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.