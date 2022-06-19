Spurs favourites to sign left-footed Bundesliga centre-back

Tottenham Hotspur are having a great summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites, led by hard-hitting Italian manager Antonio Conte, have already made several signings, including Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan and Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, despite the Londoners’ early shrewd business, Conte is not done there and according to a recent report from French outlet Foot Mercato, is targeting a centre-back next.

Super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Roberto De Fanti recently confirmed which areas Conte is targeting this summer.

“He wants a striker to provide cover and competition for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, a top midfielder and a left-footed centre-back – these are not going to be cheap players. We are talking £50m – £60m each,” De Fanti wrote in his exclusive column.

Although a new striker has yet to arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following Bissouma’s recent move, the latest name to emerge as a target for the Lilywhites is Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan Ndicka.

Ndicka, 22, has been with Eintracht Frankfurt since he moved from French side AJ Auxerre in 2018 in a deal worth just £5m.

Since his arrival in the Bundesliga, the 22-year-old, whose strongest foot is his left, has gone on to feature in 139 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 19 goals along the way.

However, with just 12 months left on his deal with Die Adler, this summer could see the Paris-born defender move on in search of a new challenge.

The 2021-22 Europa League winner is believed to also be wanted by Ligue 1 outfit Marseille, however with Conte’s Spurs described as the team in ‘pole position’, it is going to be hard for the French team to convince Ndicka his future is not in the Premier League.