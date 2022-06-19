Video: Journalist explains risk of Ten Hag’s Man United transfer plans falling apart

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has spoken about Erik ten Hag’s transfer plans for Manchester United.

Watch the video clip below as the reporter from De Telegraaf discusses how much Ten Hag wants to sign both Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen for Man Utd.

Van der Kraan makes it clear that a failure to sign these players could have a huge impact on the club as they’re both seen as hugely important for Ten Hag to implement his style of play…

?? "He doesn't want any other players apart from those two" Marcel Van Der Kraan gives an update on Manchester United's pursuit of Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong ? pic.twitter.com/AOiXb2TOIu — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 19, 2022

United fans will no doubt be aware that better ball-players are needed in United’s midfield, and these two have shown their quality in that department down the years.