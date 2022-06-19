(Video) Liverpool attacker sparks pitch invasion after scoring exhibition goal

Despite being on an end-of-season break, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz was in action again this weekend.

The talented South American winger, who joined Jurgen Klopp’s Reds from Porto in January, featured in a match that celebrated the reopening of the Federico Serrano Soto Stadium in Riohacha, north Columbia.

Despite only being on the pitch for a short period, the Liverpool number 23 wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet.

Following the 25-year-old’s cheeky dinked effort, swarms of fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate – proof of just how popular the Columbia international is back home.

