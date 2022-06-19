West Ham forward set to leave the club after just a year

West Ham United are reportedly likely to sell Nikola Vlasic after just one year at the club.

The Croatian forward has struggled in his time with the Hammers, and could now leave on loan or in a permanent transfer, according to Dalmatinski.

Vlasic cost €30million to sign from CSKA Moscow, but he’s not made much of an impact, scoring just one goal in 31 games for David Moyes’ side in all competitions last season.

Serie A side Torino are among the 24-year-old’s main admirers, but one of his former clubs Hajduk could also be in the running for his signature, according to the report.

West Ham could do well to offload players in order to raise funds for new signings, with new attacking players sure to be a priority.