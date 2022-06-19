Arsenal given boost in potential transfer pursuit of Premier League star

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal reportedly look to have been given a boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international’s future at Manchester City looks to be in some doubt as Brighton ace Marc Cucurella is being eyed up in that position after his eye-catching form in the Premier League in recent times.

See below for the latest details on Cucurella and a possible move to City, with Fabrizio Romano noting that the deal could mean Zinchenko is available, following him recently being linked with Arsenal by the Evening Standard, though Romano mentions Everton as seemingly being his main suitors for the moment…

Zinchenko can play left-back or midfield, so he could be a very useful signing for the Gunners to give them a bit more squad depth next season.

Still, some fans may feel there should be other priorities, and Zinchenko may also favour a move to a club where he’d be first choice, rather than coming in to fill several roles as and when it’s required.

