Arsenal given boost in potential transfer pursuit of Premier League star

Arsenal reportedly look to have been given a boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international’s future at Manchester City looks to be in some doubt as Brighton ace Marc Cucurella is being eyed up in that position after his eye-catching form in the Premier League in recent times.

See below for the latest details on Cucurella and a possible move to City, with Fabrizio Romano noting that the deal could mean Zinchenko is available, following him recently being linked with Arsenal by the Evening Standard, though Romano mentions Everton as seemingly being his main suitors for the moment…

Manchester City are prepared to let Oleksandr Zinchenko leave as they are targeting Marc Cucurella, with an official bid coming soon – decision was made in May ? #MCFC Zinchenko can be sold and Everton have his name in the list as one of the main targets. Other clubs also keen. https://t.co/hcqK7l83ov — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022

Zinchenko can play left-back or midfield, so he could be a very useful signing for the Gunners to give them a bit more squad depth next season.

Still, some fans may feel there should be other priorities, and Zinchenko may also favour a move to a club where he’d be first choice, rather than coming in to fill several roles as and when it’s required.