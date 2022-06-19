Zinedine Zidane snubs PSG job ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s impending exit

French footballing legend Zinedine Zidane will not succeed Mauricio Pochettino at Paris-Saint Germain.

That’s according to RMC Sport, who claim the former Real Madrid boss has turned down the chance to take the reins at the Parc des Princes.

Although a deal to bring the 1998 Ballon d’Or winner to the French capital will not happen this summer, there could be future opportunities, so the idea of Zidane in charge of Paris-Saint Germain has not been ruled out completely.

A recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed this summer will see the Ligue 1 giants will bid farewell to Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino.

? Paris Saint-Germain have agreed with Mauricio Pochettino to part ways. Decision confirmed at meeting last week + feeling mutual. Now finalising exit. Tenure will divide opinion but he’ll hope to replicate success others have had post-#PSG @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/y7wgsXiBPy — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 12, 2022

During his 17 months at Paris-Saint Germain, although he has lifted three trophies, including the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title, the side’s disappointing form in the Champions League ultimate led to Pochettino’s downfall.

Ahead of Pochettino’s imminent departure and reports that Paris-Saint Germain’s hierarchy will need to wait for Zidane, the door has been opened for a new managerial candidate to emerge.