Arsenal set to complete Fabio Vieira transfer and two more deals in “next days”, says journalist

According to reports, Arsenal are set to complete the transfer of Gabriel Jesus and Lisandro Martinez in the next few days after completing the transfer of Fabio Vieira from Porto. 

22-year-old Portuguese midfielder Vieira is set to become Arsenal’s third summer signing, with an official announcement imminent, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside this morning.

The youngster has directly contributed to 20 goals in 27 appearances for the Primeira Liga this season as an attacking midfielder.

It looks like Mikel Arteta isn’t done yet, as reports suggest the Gunners boss is ready to make his next two signings in the form of Gabriel Jesus and Lisandro Martinez, according to Pedro Almeida in the tweet below…

Ajax had previously turned down Arsenal’s initial proposal of €30m for centre-back Martinez as they try to keep hold of the 24-year-old Argentine.

That doesn’t come as a huge surprise, with Ajax having a history of selling their star players, with Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech and Frenkie de Jong among the big names to leave in recent years.

Will the Dutch giants manage to retain the centre-back who still has three years remaining on his deal, or will Arsenal’s next bid be too good to turn down?

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also look set to battle it out for transfer target Jesus from Manchester City after Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Antonio Conte had made a move to hijack the London rival’s top transfer target.

This could be problematic for Arteta, who only managed to gain a Europa League spot, unlike Conte, whose team will play in the Champions League next season.

Will Jesus opt for the Champions League side, or will the expected playing time with Arsenal be enough for the Brazilian marksman?

