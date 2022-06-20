Arsenal close to making £43m attacking signing

According to reports, Arsenal are closing in on a deal with Leeds winger Raphinha which could see him signing for the London side this week.

The 25-year-old winger was Leeds’ top goal scorer last season, where the Brazilian scored 11 goals in 35 games to help the Whites stay out of the relegation battle.

His solid performances for the struggling Leeds side have seen several clubs knocking on the attacker’s door, with his preferred destination said to be Catalan giants Barcelona.

Raphinha could sign for Barca as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, whose contract ends on June 30th, and financial constraints have meant the club could not offer the France international a new contract.

Although it is said Barca are keen on signing the Leeds number ten, they have been unable to meet the Whites £43m asking price (€50m), which is currently stalling negotiations.

However, according to Goal, the 25-year-old forward is unwilling to wait any longer, and it looks like Mikel Arteta could swoop in with an acceptable offer for the Brazilian forward in the coming days.

Arteta will be keen to get a new forward under his wing after the recent loss of strike team duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.