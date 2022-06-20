Video: Imminent Arsenal signing shows he’s a Gooner already by refusing to sign shirt for Spurs fan

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner will be on his way to Arsenal this summer, and it looks like he’s already well prepared for life as a Gooner.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career so far playing in the US, but it seems he’s well aware of Arsenal’s rivalry with Tottenham ahead of completing his move to the Emirates Stadium on July 1st.

Watch below as a fan wearing a Spurs shirt looks for an autograph from Turner, who immediately says “oh no” and walks on to the next fan…

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Why Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to leave Man United for transfer to Roma
Exclusive: Real Madrid’s Erling Haaland interest confirmed by Fabrizio Romano following release clause reports
Liverpool striker finally gets medical booked ahead of summer transfer

Turner has impressed in his time in the MLS and has 18 caps for the US national team, so should be a fine backup ‘keeper for Mikel Arteta’s side next season.

More Stories Matt Turner

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.