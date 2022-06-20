Video: Imminent Arsenal signing shows he’s a Gooner already by refusing to sign shirt for Spurs fan

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner will be on his way to Arsenal this summer, and it looks like he’s already well prepared for life as a Gooner.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career so far playing in the US, but it seems he’s well aware of Arsenal’s rivalry with Tottenham ahead of completing his move to the Emirates Stadium on July 1st.

Watch below as a fan wearing a Spurs shirt looks for an autograph from Turner, who immediately says “oh no” and walks on to the next fan…

New Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner refuses to sign a jersey for a Tottenham fan after his final New England Revolution match tonight. A true Gooner already, @headdturnerr! ??? #afc pic.twitter.com/AdC8c2Z7M6 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 20, 2022

Turner has impressed in his time in the MLS and has 18 caps for the US national team, so should be a fine backup ‘keeper for Mikel Arteta’s side next season.