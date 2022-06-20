Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has reportedly changed agents ahead of a likely summer transfer window move away.

The Ivory Coast international has endured a difficult spell at the Emirates Stadium, despite previously looking a world class talent when he was playing for former club Lille in Ligue 1.

It’s surely time for Arsenal to make a change in that position, however, and Goal suggest Pepe is now looking to get himself a move away from the Gunner this summer.

Pepe could surely still be an attractive option for many clubs around Europe, but it remains to be seen how much Arsenal can realistically expect to make from his sale.

All in all, this is surely going to end up looking like a very poor investment by Arsenal, who will have had high hopes for Pepe when he first made that big-money move in 2019.

It’s a shame it couldn’t work out for this naturally gifted attacking player, but there’s always the hope that he can revive his career elsewhere and produce some of that individual quality that made him such a joy to watch at Lille.