Aston Villa willing to let important star leave this summer with big six club interested

Aston Villa are willing to listen to offers for John McGinn this summer and will accept any bids they consider top-tier.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that McGinn is far from untouchable despite being a nailed-on starter during his four years at the club. The Scottish man has been one of Villa’s best players in recent years and has become known for his consistency on a weekly basis. Steven Gerrard is said to be not totally convinced by the Scotland international and would consider top-tier offers should they arrive this summer.

A source told Football Insider that McGinn is not the easiest player to manage and is always “whinging” behind the scenes, therefore, this could have played a part in the Birmingham club coming to this decision.

Tottenham have been a club linked to McGinn in the lead-up to the transfer window according to reports such as the Daily Mail but having signed Yves Bissouma to their midfield recently, whether their interest in the Villa man remains is unknown.

The Telegraph reports that of the six signings Antonio Conte wants to make this summer, two of them are for new midfielders so there is still a strong possibility that Spurs will make a move for the 27-year-old before the window closes.

The signing of McGinn would be a solid one for the North London club and knowing that Villa are willing to sell they could use that information to get the midfielder at a lower price.