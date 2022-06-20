Barcelona are still working on a deal to sign Leeds United star Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger is a man in demand this summer after an impressive season, helping the Whites to beat the drop.

Raphinha scored 11 goals and impressed to catch the attention of a number of clubs, including, apparently, Barcelona.

The winger is being heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou, and Barca appear to be in a position to pull the deal off, despite financial issues.

The Blaugrana members voted last week to approve the sale of 49.5% of the club’s merchandising sector, while also offloading 20% of future television rights.

Those deals. which still need to be done, will bring in the amount of cash needed for Barcelona to pull off transfer.

And it seems Raphinha will be one of their priorities, with Sport reporting that talks are ongoing with Leeds United.

The report claims Mateu Alemany has set a new meeting with Whites chief Victor Orta for this week.

But there is a void between what the two clubs want, with Leeds demanding £42.9million and Barca only wanting to pay £34.3million.