Bayern Munich are said to be asking for big money to sell striker Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski appears to want out of Bayern, a year before his contract expires, rejecting advances to extend his current deal.

The Polish superstar has admitted himself that he wants a new challenge, and the only genuine link has been with Barcelona.

Financial decisions, namely to sell a portion of the club’s merchandising division and TV rights, has helped put Barca back in a position where they can spent.

And they appear to be intent on spending to land veteran striker Lewandowski, who is now 33 years of age.

But his age is just a number, with more than 40 goals scored in each of the last two seasons.

Barca are said to be preparing an offer worth £34.3million this week, now that Bayern have secured their replacement in Sadio Mane.

That’s according to Sport, but it’s added that Bayern may be looking for a figure as high as £42.9million.

Barca are likely to need add-ons to reach the £34.3million without blowing their whole budget, so the higher figure may be out of the question, especially given it is for a veteran player.