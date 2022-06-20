Barcelona learn steep Robert Lewandowski price amid fresh transfer offer

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are said to be asking for big money to sell striker Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski appears to want out of Bayern, a year before his contract expires, rejecting advances to extend his current deal.

The Polish superstar has admitted himself that he wants a new challenge, and the only genuine link has been with Barcelona.

Financial decisions, namely to sell a portion of the club’s merchandising division and TV rights, has helped put Barca back in a position where they can spent.

And they appear to be intent on spending to land veteran striker Lewandowski, who is now 33 years of age.

But his age is just a number, with more than 40 goals scored in each of the last two seasons.

Barca are said to be preparing an offer worth £34.3million this week, now that Bayern have secured their replacement in Sadio Mane.

That’s according to Sport, but it’s added that Bayern may be looking for a figure as high as £42.9million.

Barca are likely to need add-ons to reach the £34.3million without blowing their whole budget, so the higher figure may be out of the question, especially given it is for a veteran player.

