Impossible for Barcelona to sign Man City star unless they pay €75million

Barcelona would reportedly have to be ready to pay up if they want to seal the transfer of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva this summer.

The Portugal international has a contract until 2025 at City, and apparently remains a key part of Pep Guardiola’s plans, so would therefore cost around €75million, according to El Nacional.

This is a lot of money for Barcelona at the moment, with the Catalan giants long suffering with financial issues following some big spending on failed signings, while many La Liga clubs were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, Silva is a world class talent and it could be worth the investment for Barca, especially if they manage to sell one or two players first in order to balance the books.

El Nacional name Manchester United transfer target Frenkie de Jong as someone who could be offloaded, so that could contribute towards making a deal for Silva more realistic.

It could be risky for City to let the former Monaco man go, however, in a summer where they’re already looking set to offload Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.