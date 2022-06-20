Impossible for Barcelona to sign Man City star unless they pay €75million

Manchester City
Posted by

Barcelona would reportedly have to be ready to pay up if they want to seal the transfer of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva this summer.

The Portugal international has a contract until 2025 at City, and apparently remains a key part of Pep Guardiola’s plans, so would therefore cost around €75million, according to El Nacional.

This is a lot of money for Barcelona at the moment, with the Catalan giants long suffering with financial issues following some big spending on failed signings, while many La Liga clubs were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, Silva is a world class talent and it could be worth the investment for Barca, especially if they manage to sell one or two players first in order to balance the books.

Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City
More Stories / Latest News
Terms agreed: Manchester United star likely to complete exit this week
Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany sets transfer meeting with Leeds United
Tuchel admires Bundesliga star, but Chelsea could face competition from Man Utd for transfer

El Nacional name Manchester United transfer target Frenkie de Jong as someone who could be offloaded, so that could contribute towards making a deal for Silva more realistic.

It could be risky for City to let the former Monaco man go, however, in a summer where they’re already looking set to offload Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

More Stories Bernardo Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.