Chelsea are considering making a move for Lens defender Jonathan Clauss.

Clauss was recently called up to the France national team, making four appearances for his country since. The 29-year-old right-back has been attracting interest from clubs around Europe, after hitting his peak towards the latter stages of his career.

According to La Voix du Nord, Chelsea are now interested in signing Clauss as they look to provide increased competition for Reece James.

Clauss has spent little time during his career playing top-flight football, but has now become a regular for France ahead of the World Cup.

Clauss may find it difficult to cement a regular starting place at Chelsea due to James, but Tuchel has been known to rotate his team a fair amount throughout the season. The London club will be in the Champions League next season, so squad depth will be vital.

However, Clauss may be considered as a replacement for James, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Real Madrid this summer, according to the Daily Mail. The England international is yet to sign a new deal at the club, so Chelsea may be eyeing a new right-back in case James decides to leave the club.