Chelsea have been dealt a setback amid their reported interest in Brighton star Marc Cucurella.

The Blues are one of the clubs to have been linked with the full-back after his hugely impressive first season in the Premier League.

Cucurella joined Brighton from Getafe and went on to play a part in Brighton’s excellent season, with the Seagulls securing a top-half finish.

In fact, the Spaniard even won the club’s Player of the Year award in his first season at the club, and indeed in the Premier League.

Following his impressive displays, Cucurella has been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium, despite being tied down long-term.

According to The Athletic, City and Chelsea are interested in a deal, but the player would prefer a move to the former, which is not all that surprising given the Pep Guardiola connection.

Cucurella came through the Barcelona academy, and may well be tempted by the idea of working in Guardiola’s system.

Though, Brighton will not make it easy, slapping a £50million price tag on the defender, according to the same report, and Cucurella is said to be happy where he is, not actively seeking a deal.