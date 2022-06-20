Chelsea set sights on three full-back transfer targets as duo could leave

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing three potential transfer targets at full-back this summer due to doubts over Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

The Blues face interest from Barcelona in those two players, and it seems that has led them to look at Marc Cucurella, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Sergino Dest, according to the Daily Mail.

The report notes that Manchester City are also keen on signing Cucurella from Brighton, so that might not be the easiest deal for the west London giants to get done.

Cucurella and Ait-Nouri have both impressed a great deal in the Premier League, so seem like ideal options for Chelsea, but Dest is another promising player, even if he’s struggled to get going at Barcelona.

It seems like it could be a good time for Chelsea to usher in a new generation, with both Azpilicueta and Alonso looking a little past the peak of their powers.

The likes of Cucurella, Ait-Nouri or Dest could help Thomas Tuchel build something for the future, with one or two of those three players looking like fine signings if they can get the deals done.