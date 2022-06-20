Tuchel admires Bundesliga star, but Chelsea could face competition from Man Utd for transfer

Chelsea are being tipped to continue to pursue a striker signing this summer, despite links with Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele.

Romelu Lukaku has flopped at Stamford Bridge, so the Blues would do well to bring in an elite goal-scorer to lead their attack next season, but a signing like Sterling or Dembele would not really be like-for-like.

An interesting piece from The Athletic expects Chelsea could pursue another signing up front this summer, and names RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku as one possible option for the west London giants.

They state that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Nkunku, though they also name Manchester United as possible rivals for the Frenchman’s signature as they also need a young forward to come in.

Man Utd arguably have even bigger problems than Chelsea, having finished outside of the top four last season, and with no one other than 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo really impressing in their attack last season.

Nkunku would clearly be an important addition at Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge after his immense form last season, and it would be exciting to see this talent making his way to the Premier League.