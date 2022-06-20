Exclusive: Why Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to leave Man United for transfer to Roma

Fabrizio Romano insists he’s not aware of any genuine updates on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future despite the Manchester United forward being linked with Roma.

The Portugal international returned to Man Utd last summer and enjoyed a strong individual season, even though the club as a whole continue to struggle.

There’s been some speculation that Ronaldo could be on the move again this year, but Romano doesn’t currently see a move to Roma as being realistic.

A surprise report from La Repubblica stated that Ronaldo’s old manager Jose Mourinho could be keen on bringing the veteran attacker to the Stadio Olimpico, but Romano believes the player’s salary would be a major issue, while Roma are also happy with Tammy Abraham up front.

“I don’t have any updates on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as of today,” Romano writes in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Manchester United
“His salary is still huge for any Italian club and I am not aware of any negotiations to get Cristiano away from Manchester United.

“Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with him, and at the moment AS Roma are very happy with Tammy Abraham as the star of the project in Jose Mourinho’s 3-4-2-1 formation.”

United fans will surely be relieved by this news, as Ronaldo remained lethal in front of goal last season, while his experience and winning mentality could be crucial to help new manager Ten Hag get off to a strong start at Old Trafford.

