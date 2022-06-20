Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly closing in on a move to Nottingham Forest.

The England international has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford, but previously looked a fine prospect during an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United.

Forest fans will surely be very pleased if they can get someone of Henderson’s calibre in as they prepare for life in the Premier League, and Fabrizio Romano says things should be finalised this week.

See below for details as Romano tweets that Henderson has agreed personal terms, with talks progressing and Man Utd confident that he’s going to join Forest…

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, confident to get Dean Henderson loan deal done this week. Talks in progress, personal terms agreed. ? #MUFC Notthingham Forest are also working to sign Moussa Niakhaté from Mainz – negotiations are advanced. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

United have David de Gea as their established number one, and that doesn’t seem likely to change any time soon.

The Spanish shot-stopper remains one of the finest in world football, and it was always going to be a big ask for Henderson to get ahead of him in the pecking order.

For now, Henderson is only going to Forest on loan, but one imagines this will pave the way for a permanent departure.