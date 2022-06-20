Manchester United prepare new offer for Brazilian forward after first offer of £52m rejected

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are said to be preparing a new offer for FC Porto’s forward Evanilson after the initial bid of £52 million was rejected. 

The 22-year-old Brazilian forward joined Porto in 2020 from Brazil’s second-tier club Tombense for a fee of £8 million.

The Brazilian marksman has scored 25 goals with five assists in 70 appearances for Portuguese club Porto since joining in 2020.

United boss Eric ten Hag is yet to make a signing this summer, with fans becoming anxious with the lack of action.

Evanilson in action for Porto

However, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (as quoted by Sports Witness), the Red Devils look to relieve the pressure off Cristiano Ronaldo as they prepare a second improved bit for Brazilian striker Evanilson from Porto.

The report says that United haven’t given up after their initial bid was rejected, and the club are “preparing a new onslaught” for his signing.

The new, improved offer is expected to be close to £69million (€80m), which Porto could accept.

However, Porto have already lost Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal earlier this week and are also expected to lose Vitinha to Paris Saint-Germain who are reportedly set for the 22-year-old’s medical.

The Red Devil fans will be eager to get the ball rolling, but who will be their first signing of the summer?

