Fabrizio Romano lays out the rest of Mane’s move to Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane’s move to Bayern Munich is near completion as the Senegal international looks to sign with the Bundesliga side this week.

The Liverpool star will join the German champions on a three-year deal this summer worth around €32million with add-ons and the transfer as a whole has the potential to rise to €41million reports Fabrizio Romano.

Mane will undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of the move and should everything go as planned, the 30-year-old will be unveiled as a new Bayern Munich player on Wednesday ending his time in the Premier League after eight years.

All paperworks signed between FC Bayern and Liverpool, Sadio Mané deal completed and sealed. Three year deal, completed on player side. ?? #FCBayern ?? Medical checks on Tuesday.

?? Presentation on Wednesday.

?? €32m final fee plus add-ons.

?? Potential “package”, €41m. pic.twitter.com/JJ18fR3dDx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

Mane will leave Liverpool after six years with the Merseyside club in which the forward earned himself legendary status. The Senegal international won everything during his time under Jurgen Klopp and will now be looking to conquer a new league and challenge in Germany.

The Senegalese man played a total of 269 times for the Reds, scoring 120 goals and assisting a further 38. Liverpool fans will be heartbroken to see one of their favourites go but will now be equally as excited to see the 30-year-old’s replacement Darwin Nunez in action in a red shirt next season.