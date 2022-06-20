Fee agreed between clubs – Newcastle set to announce next signing

Newcastle are close to announcing the signing of Charlie McArthur from Kilmarnock.

With their recent Saudi takeover, Newcastle have already spent a significant amount of money on new signings. They’re set for another busy transfer window, but it appears they are also targeting young players for the future.

According to Chronicle Live, McArthur and Newcastle are close to agreeing a deal to bring the Kilmarnock defender to the Premier League.

The 17-year-old has already featured for the Kilmarnock first-team, and a reported six-figure fee has now been agreed between the two clubs.