Former CSKA Moscow coach Ivica Olic has claimed West Ham winger Nikola Vlasic wants a move to another European club.

Vlasic has struggled since joining West Ham, only managing one goal in 31 appearances. The Croatian winger only managed six starts in the Premier League, and it could be time for him to move on to progress in his career.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Torino are closing to agreeing a deal to bring Vlasic to Italy on loan.

Now, his former coach during his time in Russia has claimed he would be open to a move to Europe.

“I believe in Vlasic and I know there are a lot of teams that would like to sign him or take him on loan. If West Ham give him the opportunity, then Nicola will change teams (and join a club) he will be given the chance to play and where he can get in better shape. This will help him again become one of the leaders of the Croatian national team,” said Olic, speaking to Soccer RU.

With the World Cup approaching, Vlasic has to take into consideration his lack of game time if he wants to secure his place in the Croatian squad. A move away from the club is probably best for his career, and his former coach has claimed he would be open to a move to a European club.

“I wish this for him from the bottom of my heart. I spoke with him. He wants to stay in Europe. For example, to test himself in the German or Spanish championships. He has options,” added Orsic.

Vlasic excelled during his time in Russia, and there’s no doubt he still has the talent to play at the top level. Unfortunately for some players, they just don’t suit the Premier League, and Vlasic has now struggled in two spells in England, for Everton and now West Ham.