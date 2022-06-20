Announcement close: Major Arsenal signing could be made official in next few days

Arsenal could reportedly be ready to announce the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in the next few days.

The Brazil international has been linked with the Gunners for some time now, and it seems fans might not have to wait too much longer for him to finally be unveiled as their player.

According to Goal, Jesus is close to completing his move to the Emirates Stadium and the deal could be officially announced in the coming days.

The report adds that other senior players could also be on the way out of Man City, with Raheem Sterling linked with Chelsea and Oleksandr Zinchenko looking set to join Everton.

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal transfer could be close
Still, Arsenal’s potential move for Jesus is a hugely exciting one, with the 25-year-old looking ideal to come in and breathe new life into Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Jesus has long been a reliable goal-scorer for City, even though he has often had to make do with a place on the bench.

With Arsenal recently losing both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, this seems an ideal signing for the club to give Arteta’s side more of a goal threat and spark in the final third.

