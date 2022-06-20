South American football expert sends worrying message to Arsenal over Gabriel Jesus transfer

South American football expert Tim Vickery has sounded a note of caution to Arsenal over the potential transfer of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazil international has had an impressive spell at the Etihad Stadium, despite not always being a regular for Man City, and it looks like he’s a priority target for Arsenal this summer.

Still, Vickery believes it’s important for the Gunners to be aware of precisely what kind of player they’re getting, as he gave some intriguing insights into Jesus and his shift away from playing as a centre-forward.

See below as Vickery admits Jesus was left traumatised after not scoring a goal for Brazil at the World Cup despite being their main number 9, and that he’s since spoken to manager Tite about preferring to play wide…

This insight from Vickery also seems to paint Jesus as something of a shy and indecisive character, and Arsenal fans may be unsure about how suitable he really is for their team right now.

Mikel Arteta urgently needs an elite goal-scorer with the swagger and confidence of players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexis Sanchez or Robin van Persie at their peaks, but it seems unlikely they’d be getting that with Jesus.

