Exclusive: Real Madrid’s Erling Haaland interest confirmed by Fabrizio Romano following release clause reports

Fabrizio Romano has cleared up some recent Erling Haaland transfer speculation in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Manchester City only recently announced the signing of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, but there’s already speculation that the Norway international’s time at the Etihad Stadium could be short-lived.

Romano has attempted to set the record straight, insisting that there is no release clause set to become active in Haaland’s contract in the future, even though there has been genuine interest from Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants held talks with Haaland while he was at Dortmund, and Romano adds that a future move to La Liga can’t be ruled out.

“Real Madrid certainly negotiated for Haaland,” Romano says.

“There was more than one meeting for Erling to join Madrid, but it was the player who chose Manchester, not Real Madrid who rejected Haaland.

“Spain is a possibility for his future, but to date any reports about negotiations or release clauses are not correct.”

This will come as a relief to City fans, who will no doubt be keen to see their club eventually become the same calibre of destination for top players as clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona, rather than just being a stepping stone to Spain’s big two.