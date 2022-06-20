“He’s another player…” – Super-agent says Chelsea could make two big-name summer signings

Chelsea have yet to make any summer signings.

The Blues, who have just been taken over by American business tycoon Todd Boehly, are set for some major restructuring behind the scenes, including confirming director Marina Granovskaia’s long-term future.

? Senior Premier League sources are expecting Marina Granovskaia to issue a rare formal statement in the near future regarding her position as Chelsea director ? New owners are preparing major staff changes, including new CEO & sporting director, CaughtOffside understands. https://t.co/wukhj5Wo4O — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 3, 2022

However, when it comes to the Londoners’ playing squad, some new additions are expected, especially if the club reach an agreement to loan Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan (Daily Mail).

Although several attackers have been linked, one player to emerge as a viable and realistic target for Boehly’s Blues has been Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling.

Speaking in an exclusive interview about the chances of seeing Sterling leave the Etihad in favour of a switch to Stamford Bridge, super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Jon Smith, said: “One player I do think Chelsea could make something happen with is Manchester City’s, Raheem Sterling. It may not necessarily be this window, but certainly at some point in the future.”

It isn’t just an attacker Chelsea are likely to be in the summer market for though. Having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, both of whom departed at the end of the season for free after failing to extend their contracts, the Blues will be eager to sign at least one new defender.

Despite coming close to landing Sevilla’s Jules Kounde last summer, after a move failed to materialise in time, the France international was left with no choice but to stay in La Liga.

However, this summer could finally be the time that the 23-year-old makes his long-awaited move to London.

“Sevilla’s Jules Kounde… He’s another player who is going to move and I won’t be surprised to see him finally end up at Chelsea this summer,” Smith added.