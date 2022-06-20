Inter fail to match Chelsea’s asking price for Lukaku with latest bid

Inter Milan have put forward another bid to resign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on loan as the Belgian’s exit from London moves closer.

The Serie A giants have bid €7million with add-ons but Chelsea are said to want €10million with add-ons in order to get the deal over the line reports Fabrizio Romano. Matteo Moretto adds that the add-ons relate to the team’s performance and that there are no players involved in the bid as Inter look to bring back Lukaku just one year after leaving the club.

This would be one of the stories of the window should the deal be completed as talks are set to continue in the near future.

Romelu Lukaku deal. Inter have now submitted a new proposal: €7m loan fee guaranteed plus add-ons, while Chelsea ask for €10m plus add-ons. Talks ongoing ?? @SkySport #CFC Todd Boehly is taking care of the negotiations with Inter. Lukaku side, still confident to get it done. pic.twitter.com/iN6l0ewJ5U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

Lukaku-Inter ?? ??Cesión remunerada: 7mln€ fijos.

??Variables relacionados con los resultados del equipo.

??NO hay jugadores de por medio.

?El Chelsea pide 10 fijos.

??Romelu, listo para volver. Tal y como adelantó @MatteoBarzaghi ?? @relevo — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 20, 2022

The transfer of Lukaku has been a disaster for Chelsea considering the huge money spent on recruiting the Belgian striker. The 29-year-old was meant to be the guy to propel Thomas Tuchel’s side towards a title challenge yet by the new year all it had done was bring controversy. Now the Belgium international is set to abandon ship after just one year, whilst Chelsea won’t get a big transfer fee to spend on other players.

What will happen after a year, nobody knows but Lukaku’s team are confident that the deal will get done at present. Todd Boehly is looking after negotiations according to Fabrizio Romano as the new Chelsea owner looks to send Roman Abramovich’s last big signing packing.