“It’s Real or nothing” – Rudiger shares that he rejected approach from another club

Antonio Rudiger was unveiled as a Real Madrid player today after completing his move to the La Liga giants earlier this month.

Rudiger signed for Real on a four-year contract reported Sky Sports after his contract with Chelsea expires this summer having spent the last five years with the London club. The German became one of the club’s best defenders ever since Thomas Tuchel took over at the club and grew to become a favourite amongst Chelsea fans.

The Premier League side were interested in retaining his services but were in a battle with several clubs, in which Real Madrid eventually won out.

Speaking to the media at his unveiling today, the defender stated that one of the clubs he rejected was Barcelona. The 29-year-old stated: “There was interest from Barcelona, but I told my brother, it’s Real or nothing.”

?? “There was interest from Barcelona…but it was Real (Madrid) or nothing!” ? Antonio Rudiger reveals he rejected an approach from Barcelona before joining Real Madrid ?pic.twitter.com/0IzWG0LWqT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 20, 2022

This will get Rudiger off on the right foot with the Bernabeu faithful as rejecting the club’s biggest rivals in favour of a move to Madrid will always go down well with the fans of Real. The German is set to partner David Alaba in the Madrid defence next season and will be looking to add his name to the illustrious history of the Los Blancos.