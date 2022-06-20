Leeds have no intention of selling winger Jack Harrison amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle.

Harrison has played a pivotal role at Leeds since he arrived from Manchester City, and with Raphinha’s future in doubt, Jesse Marsch won’t want to be losing two of his star players.

According to GOAL, Raphinha is close to securing a move to Arsenal, but it appears Leeds won’t be allowing Harrison to leave the club.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who claim Leeds have ‘no intention’ of allowing him to leave, amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle, as seen in the tweet below.

Leeds have 'no intention' of letting Jack Harrison leave the club amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle#LUFC #THFC #NUFC — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 18, 2022

Replacing Raphinha is going to be a difficult task, but replacing the Brazilian as well as Harrison is going to be even more difficult. With the sale of Raphinha, Leeds should receive a hefty transfer fee, so they won’t be pressured financially to continue to sell players.

However, if Harrison is keen to leave the club, Marsch won’t want to be keeping an unhappy player, and after Leeds only just scraped Premier League survival last season, it’s no surprise to see players showing an interest in leaving.