Leeds have no intention of selling winger amid Premier League interest

Everton FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds have no intention of selling winger Jack Harrison amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle.

Harrison has played a pivotal role at Leeds since he arrived from Manchester City, and with Raphinha’s future in doubt, Jesse Marsch won’t want to be losing two of his star players.

According to GOAL, Raphinha is close to securing a move to Arsenal, but it appears Leeds won’t be allowing Harrison to leave the club.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who claim Leeds have ‘no intention’ of allowing him to leave, amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United prepare new offer for Brazilian forward after first offer of £52m rejected
Manchester United set to rival Arsenal for potential £30m following major development
Pundit claims Newcastle should replace midfielder with England international

Replacing Raphinha is going to be a difficult task, but replacing the Brazilian as well as Harrison is going to be even more difficult. With the sale of Raphinha, Leeds should receive a hefty transfer fee, so they won’t be pressured financially to continue to sell players.

However, if Harrison is keen to leave the club, Marsch won’t want to be keeping an unhappy player, and after Leeds only just scraped Premier League survival last season, it’s no surprise to see players showing an interest in leaving.

More Stories Jack Harrison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.