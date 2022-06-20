Leeds United to challenge Everton over unwanted £18m winger

Leeds United are very interested in Wolves winger Adama Traore and have made an approach over a potential summer deal.

Leeds are clinging onto their star winger, Raphinha, at present as many clubs hunt down the Brazilian’s signature but should the 25-year-old leave Traore could be the man to replace him in Jesse Marsch’s side.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that Leeds are keeping close tabs on the 26-year-old’s situation as they set sights on landing a pacy forward capable of carrying the ball forward long distances. However, the Yorkshire club will face competition from Everton, who are also keeping an eye on the Spaniard’s situation at Wolves reports Football Insider and could make a move in the coming weeks.

Wolves are willing to sell Traore this summer as they look to raise cash for other signings with the 26-year-old’s contract also ending next summer so this is the club’s last chance to sell the winger.

Traore spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona but after a positive start with the Catalan side, his impact dwindled as the season went on and therefore they opted to send the Spaniard back to England.

Wolves are said to be looking for around £18million to seal any potential deal reports Football Insider, although Leeds could open the bidding with a fee lower than that.