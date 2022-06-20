Divock Origi is finally closing in on a move to AC Milan after weeks of speculation.

The striker will officially become a free agent in 10 days, with his Liverpool contract set to come to an end.

It has already been confirmed that Origi will leave Liverpool, with the striker having seen little action in recent times.

He will leave as a fan favourite, having played a part in a hugely successful era at Anfield over recent years.

But the time has come for Origi to find a new club that will give him regular playing opportunities.

AC Milan will be that club, or at least the striker hopes, with a deal being rumoured for at least the last month.

It was expected that a deal would be done by this point, but it is still yet to be confirmed.

According to Fabrizio Romano, this week is likely to bring the conclusion of a deal.

He wrote on Twitter: “Divock Origi will be in Milano this week to undergo medicals and sign as new AC Milan player on a free move.”

Two deals set to be completed and announced in Serie A. ??? #transfers ?? Divock Origi will be in Milano this week to undergo medicals and sign as new AC Milan player on a free move. ?? Marcos Antonio will be in Rome to join Lazio, done deal with Shakhtar for €10m package. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

