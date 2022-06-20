Liverpool are not resigned to losing Mohamed Salah this summer, contrary to reports.

That’s according to the Liverpool Echo, who have countered recent reports that claim Salah is heading for the Anfield exit doors.

Salah has just one year remaining on his current contract, and he has refused to pen a new one to-date.

The Egyptian wants a better offer from Liverpool, and the Merseyside giants are yet to offer it.

Reports over the weekend claimed the Reds were resigned to losing Salah as a result, be it this summer for a free or next summer without one.

But the Liverpool Echo have now followed that up by claiming club insiders are in no way resigned to losing their superstar.

MORE: Vinicius rejects Liverpool and other Premier League clubs

The Reds are still said to be working on a new deal with Salah in the hope they can tie him down long-term.

The report claims Liverpool have no expectations or predictions over what will happen at this point, with no indication the winger will leave or stay.