Liverpool set to earn cash from latest Nottingham Forest transfer

Nottingham Forest are preparing to sign Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record £17.5million this summer.

Forest are in advanced talks to sign Nigerian international reports the Telegraph and the 24-year-old will become the Premier League side’s first signing of the summer ahead of their return to England’s top division.

Awoniyi played 43 times for Union last season and scored 20 goals and assisted a further five for the Bundesliga side. The Nigerian joined Union Berlin last summer from Liverpool after a successful loan spell the year before and is now set to return to England after just one permanent year with his current side.

Should the move reach its conclusion, Liverpool will earn just shy of £2million from the deal reports the Telegraph. The Reds negotiated a 10 per cent sell-on clause with Berlin last summer and are now set to reap the benefits of that agreement this summer.

Liverpool received £6.5million for Awoniyi last summer according to GOAL, despite the striker never making a single senior appearance for the Merseyside club.

The Nigerian joined the Premier League side back in 2015 and was unable to gain a UK work permit during his time with the Reds. However, now that he has featured on the international scene with Nigeria, that is no longer an issue and he is set to return to the Premier League with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.