Man United take first step in recruiting world class midfield target ahead of Premier League rivals

Manchester United have made initial contact with Christian Eriksen’s representatives over a summer move to Old Trafford.

The midfielder is set to become a free agent at the end of the month following a short spell with Brentford, where the Danish international has been slowly returning to peak fitness following a cardiac arrest at last summer’s EUROS.

The Bees are one of many clubs interested in signing the 30-year-old during the upcoming window but according to Sky Sports, Eriksen is currently thought to be weighing up his options before making a final decision on his future.

Brentford hopes that Eriksen will show some loyalty this summer having allowed the midfielder to return to football at the start of the year. The Danish International had a massive impact on the London club’s season and the Bees were one of the best teams in the league since the former Spurs man joined the club.

They face competition, however, from Man United and Spurs, with the latter according to Football London, distancing themselves from any further discussions involving the Dane at present, which is great news for both Brentford and United.

The Manchester club seems the most interested at present and according to Sky Sports, new United boss Erik ten Hag is a long-term admirer of the Danish international and the feeling is that a deal could be done in the coming weeks.

The first step is now complete but whether United can get a deal done remains to be seen as the Red Devils look to complete their first summer signing.