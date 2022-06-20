Explained: Man United’s slow start to the transfer window and “important week” ahead for Ten Hag

It’s not been the best start to the summer transfer window for Manchester United and their new manager Erik ten Hag, but Fabrizio Romano has given some insight into what’s going on behind the scenes.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano also states that this should now be an “important week” for Man Utd in their pursuit of Ten Hag’s top target Frenkie de Jong.

Red Devils fans will no doubt be frustrated at how long it’s taking their club to get new players in, especially when their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have already made big-name additions such as Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland.

United seem serious about signing De Jong, however, while Romano adds that they’re generally happy to take their time over ensuring they get the right players in.

“Manchester United have a top priority: Frenkie de Jong. This will be an important week,” Romano explains.

“There will be new contacts over the Barcelona midfielder – Man United are 100% focused on Frenkie.

“I think it is normal to consider Man City and Liverpool to be ahead with the strategies on the market thanks to two projects that have been going on for years, but Man United do not want to rush decisions on the players because everything will have to be approved by Ten Hag.”