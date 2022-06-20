Manchester City are considering making a move for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney.

Pep Guardiola has often utilised Joao Cancelo at left-back, despite him playing on the right-hand side for the majority of his career. With Kyle Walker recently turning 32, Guardiola may consider moving Cancelo to right-back, and bringing in a new left-back this summer.

One man who is reportedly on Manchester City’s list is Arsenal defender Tierney, according to The Scotsman.

Manchester City have also been showing an interest in Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, according to The Athletic, but they could make a move for Arsenal’s Tierney if they fail with a move for Cucurella.

Arsenal may be reluctant to sell the Scottish defender, as they push on to attempt to qualify for the Champions League next season. However, 25-year-old did struggle with regular injuries last season, so Arsenal could look to cash in and invest in a more trustworthy defender.

Tierney has already missed a total of 48 games since arriving at Arsenal, and has only managed 64 appearances in total. If Arsenal can get a significant fee from Manchester City and reinvest the money in another left-back, it might be some smart business.