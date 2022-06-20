According to reports Tottenham Hotspur have not followed up on their interest in Manchester United transfer target Christian Eriksen.

During his short stay with Brentford last season, Eriksen made 11 appearances, scoring one goal and assisting with four.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte hinted last season that the club might be interested in re-signing the midfielder who left the club in January 2020 to join Italian club Inter Millan.

Conte said in an interview when asked if Eriksen could train with Tottenham again (as quoted by BBC Sport): “For sure, it was great, it was fine, to see him on a pitch, to see that he is kicking a ball.”

“What happened this summer was very not good, not good, for the people that worked with him, and the people that know him. I was scared in that moment.

“And now, to see him again ready to play football is great news. I think for Christian, the door is always open.”

However, according to Football London, those within Spurs have since distanced themselves from any further discussions involving the Dane.

Spurs leaving the race will be good news for Erik ten Hag, who has reportedly made the midfield duo of Frenkie de Jong and Eriksen his focal point, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils require a significant rebuild this summer after an appalling 2021/22 campaign which saw them scrape a Europa League qualifying position.

However, things haven’t quite gone to plan this summer for Ten Hag, who have already lost out on Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez.

Man Utd are yet to make any singings this summer, with fans beginning to become restless.