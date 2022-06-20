Manchester United could be a step closer to signing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with new United boss Erik ten Hag keen on his fellow countryman.

Ten Hag needs to improve his midfield, especially with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic leaving this summer.

And it’s through de Jong could be one of the incomings, but the player himself has spoke about how he wants to stay at Barcelona.

But de Jong’s problem is that the Barca are struggling financially, and they could well be tempted into a sale.

Despite that, they have resisted early offers, at least up until now, with seemingly positive new emerging for United.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there are ‘direct talks’ between the two clubs.

It’s claimed Barca are considering an offer, with another offer also being weighed up by United.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “More on Frenkie de Jong situation. Manchester Utd feel direct talks next week will be really important – with a fresh bid being considered.

“Barça sources are also expecting Manchester United to submit a new proposal soon.”

More on Frenkie de Jong situation. Manchester Utd feel direct talks next week will be really important – with a fresh bid being considered. ??? #MUFC Barça sources are also expecting Manchester United to submit a new proposal soon. ?? https://t.co/0mTIYWkrf3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js