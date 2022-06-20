“Show me the evidence” – Megan Rapinoe weighs in on transgender athletes row

Former United States Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe has defended transgender athletes amid the ongoing row over their involvement in women’s sport.

Rapinoe, a World Cup winner and one of the biggest names in women’s football, insists that there is no evidence of there being anything to fear from transgender athletes, despite FINA banning transgender women from taking part in women’s swimming races.

“Show me the evidence that trans women are taking everyone’s scholarships, are dominating in every sport, are winning every title,” Rapinoe told TIME. “I’m sorry, it’s just not happening.’

“I’m 100 per cent supportive of trans inclusion. People do not know very much about it. We’re missing almost everything.”

Rapinoe insisted people should be more informed about how much regulation there is to ensure the environment remains safe and fair.

“At the highest level, there is regulation. In collegiate sports, there is regulation. And at the Olympic and professional level. It’s not like it’s a free-for-all where everyone’s just doing whatever,” the 36-year-old said.

She insisted that sports governing bodies need to look at how to include transgender female athletes rather than starting “at the opposite. That is cruel. And frankly, it’s just disgusting.”