Midfielder has arrived in London to complete West Ham switch

Midfielder Patrick Kelly has arrived in London to complete his medical ahead of a move to West Ham.

The 17-year-old midfielder is currently playing for Coleraine in Northern Ireland, and the highly-rated youngster has attracted interest from multiple clubs.

However, according to EXWHYEmployee, speaking on his Patreon, Kelly has chosen West Ham and a move is expected to be completed in the next few days.

Kelly isn’t expected to be heavily involved in the West Ham first-team due to his age, but securing young players for the future is a smart strategy from The Hammers.