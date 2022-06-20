West Ham to announce new signing in “the coming hours”

West Ham United are reportedly set to announce the signing of Nayef Aguerd from Rennes in a £30million deal.

The Morocco international has impressed in Ligue 1 and Fabrizio Romano now says he’s set to be officially confirmed as a new West Ham player.

See below for details as Aguerd is said to have passed his medical, with a club statement on the way…

The Hammers have done some smart transfer business in recent times, and this looks like it should be another good move for the club to strengthen their defence on the cheap.

David Moyes has managed to turn West Ham into genuine top four contenders and one imagines they won’t be too far away again next term if they can get more signings like this through the door.

It will be interesting to see how Aguerd adjusts to life in the Premier League, but if it goes well it could be huge for the Hammers as they look to keep on progressing.

