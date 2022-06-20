Noel Whelan has claimed Newcastle must replace Jonjo Shelvey in the near future.

Shelvey has been a loyal servant to Newcastle since joining in 2016, and has spent time at St James Park as captain. Towards the end of last season, Shelvey was given the armband after Jamaal Lascelles found himself on the bench.

However, with Newcastle’s recent financial takeover, there’s no doubt Eddie Howe will be looking to strengthen multiple areas of the team, and Whelan believes Shelvey could be one of those replaced in the near future. The former striker has also suggested James Ward-Prowse would be an ideal replacement.

“I think when you’re looking at upgrades, and you’re looking at Jonjo Shelvey, he’s (Ward-Prowse) more of a box-to-box. He’s aggressive in midfield, he’s got that set-piece speciality I don’t think Jonjo Shelvey has consistently,” said Whelan, speaking to Football Insider.

Ward-Prowse has recently been linked to Newcastle, and according to the Mirror, they could make an approach for the Southampton midfielder this summer.

“I think he’s a fantastic player, I really do. Every time I see him for England, he doesn’t look out of place, he looks calm and collected,” added Whelan.

Newcastle have already upgraded their midfielder with the signing of Bruno Guimaraes, but if they are planning on competing in the top half of the Premier League, the reinforcements can’t stop there.

A signing like Ward-Prowse won’t come cheap, with Southampton understandably reluctant to sell, but it could be the sort of player that can help them achieve their goals.