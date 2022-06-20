Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says “negotiations are underway” for Chelsea to land “useful” transfer upgrade

Chelsea are already negotiating via intermediaries for the potential transfer of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest CaughtOffside column, which will be published in full later this morning.

Sterling has had a fine career at Man City, but wasn’t as much of an automatic starter for Pep Guardiola’s side last season, so it perhaps makes sense that he could now look to move on.

Romano also believes Sterling makes sense as an upgrade on Romelu Lukaku, who has struggled to fit in to Thomas Tuchel’s tactics.

“Chelsea have Raheem Sterling high on their list for the attack,” Romano says. “Negotiations are underway through intermediaries and not yet direct between clubs.

“Chelsea have approached with €25m plus add-ons, but there is no possibility for this fee – Man City would like almost €55/60m for Sterling.”

Romano also gave some insight into how Chelsea might use Sterling, as he explained that the England international looks better suited to playing up front for Tuchel’s side than Lukaku does.

He added: “I’m sure Sterling can be a much more useful player than Romelu Lukaku for Thomas Tuchel’s ideas, Chelsea need a player with these skills and attributes.”