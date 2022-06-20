Real Madrid showing an interest in Manchester United star

Real Madrid have been targeting young stars for the future in their recent recruitment, and they could look at adding one Manchester United youngster to that list.

The Spanish champions recently brought in Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, and the two young midfielders are ideal long-term replacements for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

One player they are also keeping an eye on is Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, according to Defensa Central. The report claims the Spanish club have been monitoring the Argentinian for a while now, and as it stands, his contract is set to expire next summer.

Manchester United may find it difficult to keep hold of Garnacho.

A new deal is yet to be agreed, so the Manchester club may have to consider selling him this summer if they are unable to tie him down to a new deal.

Garnacho has caught the eye of new manager Erik ten Hag, according to the Mirror, and the 17-year-old could be given a first-team chance during pre-season.

However, when Real Madrid come knocking, it’s often difficult to turn down, and after winning the Champions League, there aren’t many better clubs to join in European football.

Carlo Ancelotti is in the process of building a formidable squad for the future, so it will be interesting to see if Garnacho is tempted if an approach comes in.