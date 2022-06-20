Ronaldo linked to three clubs but only rumours says transfer journalist

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with a move away from Old Trafford next season and three clubs are being connected to the 37-year-old.

These are Roma, Sporting CP and Inter Miami, who have all presented proposals to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner report Todofichajes. According to the outlet, Ronaldo will not continue in Manchester next season and out of the three aforementioned clubs, Roma are the club with the advantage at present.

José Mourinho has already had several conversations with the Man United star to explain the role he would have at the Italian club and the fact that both Portuguese men have the same agent in Jorge Mendes, this could help any potential deal along.

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that United fans have nothing to worry about with regards to the future of Ronaldo at the club.

Romano stated: “I’m aware that there has been some paper talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and a possible move to Roma this summer, but I think any nervous United fans can relax about this one.

“Honestly, I don’t have any updates on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as of today. His salary is still huge for any Italian club and I am not aware of any negotiations to get Cristiano away from Manchester.”

Ronaldo was Man United’s top scorer last season and it would be hard to see Erik ten Hag make such a big call to move the striker on with just one year left on the 37-year-old’s contract. The Portuguese star is on massive wages and therefore, it would also be very hard to see any of the above teams recruiting him so it should be expected that the number seven will be at Old Trafford next season.