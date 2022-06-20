Video: Incoming Real Madrid signing arrives for medical

Real Madrid new-boy Antonio Rudiger is at the club for his medical today, with the details of this deal clearly nearly complete.

It’s already been confirmed that Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid at the end of his Chelsea contract, which expires at the end of this month.

See below as the Germany international is now in Madrid for his medical tests…

Rudiger should be a superb signing on a free, having been a rock solid performer at Stamford Bridge in the last few years.

Real have done some smart business in recent times, having also signed David Alaba as a free agent last summer.