Video: Incoming Real Madrid signing arrives for medical

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Real Madrid new-boy Antonio Rudiger is at the club for his medical today, with the details of this deal clearly nearly complete.

It’s already been confirmed that Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid at the end of his Chelsea contract, which expires at the end of this month.

See below as the Germany international is now in Madrid for his medical tests…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal set to complete Fabio Vieira transfer and two more deals in “next days”, says journalist
“He’s another player…” – Super-agent says Chelsea could make two big-name summer signings
“Was nailed on to go to Arsenal” – Super-agent says Spurs in mix to sign £45m striker

Rudiger should be a superb signing on a free, having been a rock solid performer at Stamford Bridge in the last few years.

Real have done some smart business in recent times, having also signed David Alaba as a free agent last summer.

More Stories Antonio Rudiger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.